Close call: FAA report shows one Cessna left tire marks on the other midair on Saturday

A midair collision with minor damage near Anchorage between two Cessnas was reported on the Federal Aviation Administration. The incident happened on Sept. 4.

A Cessna 185, owned by Above and Beyond Aviation of Anchorage was reported to have had to dive in midair to avoid a Cessna 182, according to the FAA incident reporting system.

“AIRCRAFT IN-FLIGHT DAMAGED WING TIP AND LEFT TIRE MARKS ON N737DM, ANCHORAGE, AK.,” reads one line on the incident summary.

“AIRCRAFT DOVE TO AVOID ANOTHER AIRCRAFT N21132, LANDED AND POST FLIGHT INSPECTION REVEALED WING TIP DAMAGE WITH TIRE MARKS, ANCHORAGE, AK.” reads another line.

Both incidents were reported to have happened in the late evening.

The Cessna A185F Skywagon, a float plane, left Lake Hood in Anchorage at 6:50 pm for a 30-minute flight. It was struck by the Cessna 182P Skylane, a wheeled plane, which is registered to an Aniak address.

Few other details were available but apparently both planes were able to land without anything other than the black tire scuffs and minor damage on the wing of the Skywagon.

Lake Hood is the busiest seaplane base in the world, with nearly 200 daily operations.