Delco school district apologizes after students' info accidentally released by bus company

By 6abc Digital Staff
 5 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County school district is apologizing after a bus company accidentally emailed out a confidential document to the school community.

According to the Springfield School District, Student Transportation of America (STA), the bus company contracted by the school, erroneously sent out students' names and bus route information Monday night to all school district families who were eligible for the bus.

"The error was made by one of its employees in earnest. Once the employee realized the error was made, attempts were made to retract the email; unfortunately, the software did not allow this error to be retracted," said the district in a statement.

SEE ALSO: Schools across Delaware Valley are scrambling due to bus driver shortage

Officials say the situation has been addressed with everyone involved, and measures are being taken so this doesn't happen again.

"'SSD is deeply apologetic for this contractor error. We realize that the safety of our children is paramount," the statement continued.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delco#Bus Driver#Wpvi#Ssd
