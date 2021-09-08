CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, NY

Police: Driver’s Medical Episode Might Have Led to Fatal Naples Accident

By Lucas Day
Police believe the driver of a car involved in an accident on County Road 33 in Naples Tuesday may have suffered a medical episode, which led to his death. Bruce Stanley was traveling south when his car left the west side of the road at a slow speed. His car continued into some brush before coming to a stop. The sheriff’s department reports the car sustained minimal damage and the 74-year old Naples man was wearing his seatbelt.

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

