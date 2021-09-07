Letter: U.S. firms facing new tariffs

American companies exporting their goods to the European Union are about to incur many billions of dollars in new tariffs unless the U.S. enacts carbon pricing legislation. Here’s why: On July 22, the European Union announced a new “carbon border adjustment” plan. The policy, which will take effect in July 2023, will adjust for the higher costs E.U. companies incur due to their own carbon pricing laws. The border adjustment policy will impose tariffs on carbon intensive goods, like cement, steel, aluminum, chemicals, cars and fossil fuels, imported into the E.U. from countries that do not have carbon pricing laws. It will also award subsidies to E.U. companies that export these goods to countries without carbon pricing.