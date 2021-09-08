Gerrit Cole injury update: Yankees ace pitcher leaves mound with left hamstring issues

Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole left the mound with an apparent injury in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays. In the fourth inning against Toronto, he signaled the athletic trainer and manager Aaron Boone to the mound. The 31-year-old appeared to be flexing his right hand a bit before exiting to the trainer’s room. The specifics of the issue remain unclear, though the Yankees later described the injury as left hamstring tightness.