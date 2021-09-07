Wisconsin Veterinary Examining Board Launches Veterinary Professional Assistance Program and Work-Life Services

The Osceola Water Works board had guest speaker Ashley Shiwarski, National League of Cities Service Line Program representative at their September 2 meeting. This service line program is the only program endorsed by both the National League of Cities and the Iowa League of Cities. This program is provided by the company HomeServe and the program partners with city utilities, using their logo to send out direct mail to the utility customers offering this optional program. Mailings would only go out once the program has been reviewed and approved by Osceola Water Works. The program is currently being used by 112 other Iowa municipalities.

OSCEOLA, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO