Wisconsin Veterinary Examining Board Launches Veterinary Professional Assistance Program and Work-Life Services
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Veterinary Examining Board has launched the Veterinary Professional Assistance Program and Work-Life Services, a confidential program designed to help licensed veterinarians and certified veterinary technicians manage the physical and mental challenges associated with the profession. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the VPAP is a...cwbradio.com
Comments / 0