Wisconsin Veterinary Examining Board Launches Veterinary Professional Assistance Program and Work-Life Services

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Veterinary Examining Board has launched the Veterinary Professional Assistance Program and Work-Life Services, a confidential program designed to help licensed veterinarians and certified veterinary technicians manage the physical and mental challenges associated with the profession. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the VPAP is a...

gainesvillebizreport.com

UF veterinary college aims to enhance diversity recruitment efforts through mentoring program

The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine has received a two-year grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to start a mentoring program for high school students from underrepresented populations, aimed at recruiting those students into the veterinary profession. The new Vet Start Mentoring Program initiative was funded for...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
healio.com

Q&A: American Board of Telehealth launches certificate program tailored to primary care

The American Board of Telehealth has launched a Teleprimary Care Certificate program to help health care providers better utilize telehealth in their practices, according to a recent press release. The program is a self-paced online course for physicians, advanced practice providers, psychologists, nurses, clinical social workers, resident physicians and administration....
HEALTH SERVICES
themountvernongrapevine.com

Veterinary Assistant Wanted

Pay: $11.00 – $13.00 per hour. High school or equivalent (Preferred) Veterinary Experience: 1 year (Required)
ANIMALS
osceolaiowa.com

Water Board discusses optional service line program for customers

The Osceola Water Works board had guest speaker Ashley Shiwarski, National League of Cities Service Line Program representative at their September 2 meeting. This service line program is the only program endorsed by both the National League of Cities and the Iowa League of Cities. This program is provided by the company HomeServe and the program partners with city utilities, using their logo to send out direct mail to the utility customers offering this optional program. Mailings would only go out once the program has been reviewed and approved by Osceola Water Works. The program is currently being used by 112 other Iowa municipalities.
OSCEOLA, IA
State
Wisconsin State
blainecountyjournal.com

A Second Doctor Joins Blaine County Veterinary Service

Anyone requiring veterinarian services now has three choices at Blaine County Veterinary Service. Patrons can select a vet in Dr. Roger Baxter, Dr. Seth Phillips, or Dr. Bobbi Knudsen. A native of Malta, Montana, Knudsen joined the practice in mid-June. Upon graduation from Malta High School, she attended Montana State...
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
elpasoheraldpost.com

Veterinary technology program gives students real-world experiences for successful careers in animal science

The Career and Technical Education veterinary technology program is preparing more students with real-world experience and industry certifications so that they can jump into the animal science workforce right after graduation. In the last couple of years, despite the struggles with the ongoing pandemic, the program has successfully increased the...
PETS
Fayetteville Observer

Only after-hours veterinary hospital in Fayetteville moves locations

The area's only emergency animal hospital moved to a new 7,045-square-foot facility recently. The former Animal Urgent Care of Fayetteville is now Points East Veterinary Emergency Hospital, 1731 Convoy Lane, near the junction of N.C. 24 and U.S. 295 off North Bragg Boulevard. “We are doing emergency surgeries, hospitalizations, managing...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
lcnme.com

New Veterinarian at Medomak Veterinary Services

Medomak Veterinary Services is overjoyed to announce the addition of Dr. Aria Fowlie to its family. Dr. Fowlie is a graduate of the Cornell School of Veterinary Medicine and has most recently been practicing in Presque Isle. She is a native of the Midcoast area, originally from Thomaston. Dr. Fowlie...
ANIMALS
American Veterinary Medical Association

A day in the life of an emergency veterinary clinic

The Sunday afternoon sun streams through the windows of Iowa Veterinary Specialties’ reception area, which stretches lengthwise, enough to comfortably seat at least a dozen clients. But none are there. Instead, they sit in their cars in the parking lot, the engines humming in unison. Inside the reception area, the...
ANIMALS
gvpennysaver.com

Discover the Faces Behind Dansville Animal Hospital and Midtown Veterinary Hospital

When you go to a hospital, you want to know you are in good hands. The same can be said when we take our pets, and thankfully there are two practices in the area that meet those standards. Last June, both Dansville Animal Hospital and Midtown Veterinary Hospital earned AAHA accreditation. To put this accomplishment in perspective, less than 15% of all small-animal hospitals in the U.S and Canada achieve AAHA accreditation.
DANSVILLE, NY
kmvt

CSI’s Vet Tech Program working to feed experienced professionals into the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is a shortage of skilled veterinarians throughout the state of Idaho, particularly in those who specialize in large animals. “It’s long hours, animals tend to hurt themselves in the most inconvenient times for us, and that does play a role in having a social life,” said Kat DeHaan, who is a veterinarian at Equistride Vet.
IDAHO STATE
Oak Ridger

School Board approves 'family life program'

The Oak Ridge Board of Education recently approved unanimously a policy that outlines an abstinence-only sexual education program that also teaches about child sexual abuse and other issues. The policy, included in the School Board's agenda, stated that the policy is "in compliance with" state law. It will have to...
OAK RIDGE, TN
The Week

57 percent of vaccinated COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first half of 2021 had mild or asymptomatic infections, study finds

A recent nationwide study may lead health ofificials to rethink how to analyze COVID-19 hospitalizations as a pandemic metric, The Atlantic reports. After examining the electronic records for nearly 50,000 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at 100 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the United States between March 2020 and June 2021, researchers found that a significant number of the patients actually had mild or asymptomatic infections. Patients who required supplemental oxygen or registered a blood oxygen level below 94 were considered moderate to severe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thetentacle.com

An Indiana woman is suing the CDC, Sephora, Krispy Kreme, and AMC Theatres over COVID-19 mask requirements, saying her lawsuit was a calling from God

An Indiana woman has filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and multiple retailers, alleging that their mask requirements violated laws meant to protect people with disabilities. Krispy Kreme, Sephora, and AMC Theatres were among the 16 named defendants in the lawsuit filed on August 18...
INDIANA STATE
theedgemarkets.com

Rebuking report on Covid-19 vaccine deaths, Pharmaniaga says Covid-19 raw data must be analysed with scientific methods and peer-reviewed

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Pharmaniaga Bhd has cautioned that any analysis on the raw data of the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, which include fatalities amongst the vaccinated population, released by the Ministry of Healt (MoH) must use the standard scientific methodology and framework, as well as be peer-reviewed. In a...
WORLD
KRQE News 13

PED launches program to help education assistants become teachers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is using $37 million in federal funding to help education assistants become teachers, counselors and school nurses. The New Mexico Public Education Department is creating the new Educator Fellows Program. The program will provide schools with the money to pay participants, giving them experience...
EDUCATION
Community Impact Houston

Cross Creek Veterinary Hospital under new management

Starting in July, Cross Creek Veterinary Hospital—formerly Brixton Pet Hospital and Resort—is under new management. Dr. Matt Duff will manage the practice, which will offer veterinary-centric care using "Fear Free" techniques to the Katy-area. The hospital, located at 4611 FM 1463, Katy, is American Animal Hospital Association Accredited and Heroes for Healthy Pets Certified. It offers telemedicine options, pheromone infused exam rooms, a loyalty app, and grooming and boarding services. The hospital will also soon be launching a 24/7 online appointment booking tool. 832-913-3800. www.ccvh.vet.
KATY, TX
uga.edu

Veterinary lab expands STEM opportunities

Tifton lab honored for program serving underrepresented rural communities. A University of Georgia lab in Tifton was recognized this month for its efforts to expand the number of underrepresented, first-generation and rural students who choose careers in science, technology, math and engineering. The exploratory academy at the University of Georgia’s...
TIFTON, GA

