Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett. This is how it ends. We’re wrapping up the original run of NXT this week as everything changes with the next show. I’m a mixture of scared, excited and scared excited as the idea of Monday Night NXT scares me to death, but NXT does need some changes. There are a pair of title matches tonight to finish things off. Let’s get to it.