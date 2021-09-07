CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Soccer Results: Sept. 6

By Mike Deak
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrace College’s men’s soccer team came up just short of knocking off the No. 1 ranked and defending NAIA national champion Missouri Valley College (MVC) on Monday. The Lancers led MVC at halftime, but two second half markers for the Vikings halted the upset bid as Grace lost 2-1. Martim...

