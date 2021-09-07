Soccer Results: Sept. 6

3: (4) Mentor 3-2-1 4: (5) Mayfield 2-0-3 Watch list: North (1-4), Gilmour (2-2-1), NDCL (1-2-1), Kenston (0-2-1), Chardon (4-2) Crop comments: There’s likely to be some head-scratching for keeping University at No. 1 following a 6-0 loss to St. Ignatius. The problem is the same as it is every year with this, though: How many News-Herald coverage area sides would fare as well, or better, against the Wildcats? The answer, at best, is a precious few, if any. So the Preppers stay where they are. … Kirtland continues to solidify its No. 2 placement and a case for No. 1 should US slip up locally, including a 1-1 draw with Mentor. … The Cardinals move up to No. 3 after an unbeaten week. … Mayfield is quietly putting together a nice campaign. That 0-0 draw with Madison, especially after the Blue Streaks gave Mentor a fight, is solid, and that 3-3 draw with a perennially competitive Olmsted Falls side is encouraging. … Lake Catholic ascends after a 1-0 win over Madison, again a result that looks better after how the scrappy Blue Streaks fared at Mentor. … Hawken had a varying week, defeating Chagrin Falls but paying a price for losses to a watch list side in NDCL and to Toledo St. John’s. … Riverside notched a pair of quality results, edging Kenston and tying Brunswick. … Harvey stays in place after seeing off Chardon. … A 3-0 win over Beachwood, despite losses to Hawken and Revere, is enough for Chagrin to hang on at No. 9. … Not doing more with a statement match against Chagrin was a bit disappointing with the Bison, thus the drop to No. 10. … An improved Chardon side gets a watch list look.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO