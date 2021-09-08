Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 05:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves 3 to 4 feet. High wave action is expected through this morning.