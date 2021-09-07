GRIDIRON CELEBRATION

The Iowa Hawkeyes have done what very few expected: they’ve taken on two ranked opponents in the first two weeks of the college football season and they’ve blown each out of the water. That’s been due in large part to the epitome of Kirk Ferentz’s boa constrictor dream of pinning opposing offenses inside their own 20 and suffocating them with one of the best defenses in the nation.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO