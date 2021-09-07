GRIDIRON CELEBRATION
Rockwell City, WHO-TV teams up for return of Cy-Hawk Block Party. Like any great film, there is always a sequel in the works. In 2019, Rockwell City entered the realm of cities celebrating the annual Cy-Hawk Series, which pits the Iowa State Cyclones against the Iowa Hawkeyes on the football field. The Golden Buckle on the Corn Belt swung for the fences in the new endeavor, collaborating with WHO-TV and bringing in Cy the Cardinal and the ISU Cheerleaders.thegraphic-advocate.com
