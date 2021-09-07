CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwell City, IA

GRIDIRON CELEBRATION

 7 days ago

Rockwell City, WHO-TV teams up for return of Cy-Hawk Block Party. Like any great film, there is always a sequel in the works. In 2019, Rockwell City entered the realm of cities celebrating the annual Cy-Hawk Series, which pits the Iowa State Cyclones against the Iowa Hawkeyes on the football field. The Golden Buckle on the Corn Belt swung for the fences in the new endeavor, collaborating with WHO-TV and bringing in Cy the Cardinal and the ISU Cheerleaders.

blackheartgoldpants.com

Hawkeye Football: #5 Iowa vs. Kent State Game Center

The Iowa Hawkeyes have done what very few expected: they’ve taken on two ranked opponents in the first two weeks of the college football season and they’ve blown each out of the water. That’s been due in large part to the epitome of Kirk Ferentz’s boa constrictor dream of pinning opposing offenses inside their own 20 and suffocating them with one of the best defenses in the nation.
IOWA STATE
thewashingtondailynews.com

Demons return to the gridiron-first game since 2019

Toe met pigskin for the first time since September of 2019 Thursday at P.S. Jones Middle School as the Demons trounced Pamlico County Middle School, 32-8. COVID-19 forced the Pitt County Middle School Conference to cancel all sports out of caution during the 2020-21 school year, so the 7th and 8th graders on both sides of the field were playing middle school football for the.
Daily Iowan

Twitter reactions to Iowa’s Cy-Hawk victory over Iowa State

AMES — The No. 10 Iowa football team defeated No. 9 Iowa State 27-17 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday to extend its winning streak against the Cyclones to six games. The Hawkeyes are out to a 2-0 start to the 2021 season. Both of Iowa’s victories are against ranked opponents. Hawkeye fans were active on Twitter to celebrate the fast start to the new season.
IOWA STATE
Iowa State Daily

Gridiron staff picks: Northern Iowa

The Cyclones should win this game comfortability. Key word there is 'should'. Both of these teams are veteran and have talent on both sides of the ball, but Iowa State's talent is stronger at every position. The Cyclones will take a drive or two to score but I have a feeling they'll settle in and show why they enter the season at No.7 in the country.
IOWA STATE
southernminn.com

Local high schools ready to return to the gridiron

“We are going to play any style that we need to play in order to give our team the best chance to win,” said Cleveland head coach Erik Hermanson. “If that means we throw five passes a game or 45, we will do whatever it takes to get victories.”. Le...
CLEVELAND, MN
The Duncan Banner

Empire, Velma-Alma set for gridiron battle

Thursday night in Velma-Alma two teams who won their district titles a year ago will pace themselves for a gridiron battle as the Empire Bulldogs visit the Velma-Alma Comets. With this as the official week one, the Empire Bulldogs come into the game 1-0 and for Velma-Alma, this will make for their first game of 2021.
VELMA, OK
Pine And Lakes News

Football preview: Experienced Tigers back on gridiron

The Pine River-Backus football coach Tom Demars said if his team stays healthy, the Tigers should be competitive in all of their games this year because of an experienced lineup when they open the season Thursday, Sept. 2, at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley. “Even without only six seniors, we do return experienced players...
EDUCATION
Mitchellrepublic.com

LIVE at 7 p.m.: Chamberlain vs. Vermillion in Gridiron Spotlight football game

CHAMBERLAIN — The high school football season keeps rolling Friday night and the Mitchell Republic will have live video coverage from Chamberlain. It is the third week of the Mitchell Republic's Gridiron Spotlight game, which will feature an area team's home game each week. Chamberlain hosts Vermillion at 7 p.m. Check back to this page at about 6:45 p.m. for live coverage, and refresh your page when the feed gets underway.
CHAMBERLAIN, SD
