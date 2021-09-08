El Paso has 1st 2021 case of West Nile virus; man hospitalized

EL PASO, Texas — Health officials are warning residents to take precautions against mosquito bites after confirming the first case of West Nile virus in El Paso this year.

They announced Tuesday evening that a man in his 50s, residing in the zip code 79902, was recently hospitalized when the virus infected his nervous system. The man has since recovered and is currently at home.

Last year in El Paso, there were six cases resulting in two deaths and a dozen hospitalizations.

Most people infected with West Nile don’t have any symptoms, while about 1 in 5 experience flu-like symptoms - which can include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.

Fewer than 1% of infected people develop serious neurological problems such as encephalitis or meningitis, health officials said.

People age 60 or older and those with diabetes or hypertension are at higher risk of getting sick and developing complications, health leaders indicated.

The El Paso health department is asking El Pasoans to follow preventive measures to prevent getting bitten by a mosquito and help slow the spread of mosquito-breeding:

Keep your skin covered up as best as possible outside by wearing long sleeve clothing.

Use insect repellent with DEET in it.

Avoid outside activities during dusk or dawn, the peak hours of mosquitos.

Check for any standing water outside your home and drain it.

Mosquito-proof your home by installing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos out.

To report large amounts of standing water that may be used for mosquito breeding, residents can call (915) 212-6000 or dial 311. For more information and tips, officials said El Pasoans can visit EPHealth.com and click on the 'Be Climate Ready' tab.

