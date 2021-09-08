Special Weather Statement issued for Kemper by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kemper A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Kemper County through 1015 PM CDT At 925 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bluff Springs, or 10 miles south of Preston, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Preston, De Kalb, Liberty, Damascus and Bluff Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH