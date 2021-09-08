Beach Hazards Statement issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 04:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. Waves up to 5 feet are expected this morning. * WHERE...Porter County. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.