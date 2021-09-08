5 THINGS TO KNOW: When is National Suicide Prevention Month, why it’s important
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline released information regarding National Suicide Prevention month – which is September. World Suicide Prevention Day is September 10. It’s a time to remember those affected by suicide, to raise awareness, and to focus efforts on directing treatment to those who need it most. All throughout the month of September, mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members unite to promote suicide prevention awareness.www.claremoreprogress.com
