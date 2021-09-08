Ladies take the lead at Rocklahoma

Rocklahoma 2021 boasted far more female fronted acts than years past. Between the three-day, four-

night, three stage festival more than 12 female-lead or all-female bands were in the spotlight.

It kicked off with The Iron Maidens, the world’s only all-female Iron Maiden tribute fan. They played during the Thursday night pre-party and set the town for the weekend. Fans got lost in the familiar lyrics and rock riffs they’ve grown to love with Iron Maiden classics—with a new twist.

PLUSH, consisting of Moriah Formica, Brooke Colucci, Bella Perron and Ashley Suppa, was a weekend standout. The group rocked the second of three stages Friday afternoon and kept fans on their feet, hands in the air for their entire set. While every original song in their set, including their new single “Hate,” garnered audience enthusiasm, it was their trademark cover of Heart’s “Baraccuda” that brought down the house.

Mother nature herself served as the opening act for Bones UK. Straight from London, the rock duo had the disadvantage of being the first band to take the main stage following an hour-long forced festival grounds evacuation due to weather. Despite the chaos and the delay, they didn’t miss a beat.

Diamente, Jessikill, Liliac, Paralandra, The Rumours, Butcher Babies, and Stellar Ascent were among those rounding out the group.

Rocklahoma returning favorite Halestorm, featuring frontwoman Lzzy Hale, closed out the festival main stage Sunday night. It was the signature powerhouse vocals that fans have come to expect—cranked up a notch and was the end to Rocklahoma 2021.