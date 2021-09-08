CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Went Home as Tension and Rumors Led to More Breakups on Tonight's Bachelor in Paradise

By Ryan Gajewski
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "BiP" Star Jessenia Cruz Reveals JUICY Details From Paradise. The so-called Bachelor Nation union has once again spoken on Bachelor in Paradise. This week was all about drama over couples who appeared to have previously established their relationships before this season started. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the growing tension and resentment led to a surprise breakup of a once-strong couple, followed by another pair deciding to voluntarily send themselves home.

