ARCADIA — Authorities Tuesday identified a 35-year-old woman killed in a car-to-car shooting on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Arcadia. Witnesses began calling the California Highway Patrol at 9:06 a.m. Saturday to report a solo vehicle crash involving a black Mercedes-Benz at the Baldwin Avenue off-ramp, CHP Officer Vince Ramirez told City News Service.