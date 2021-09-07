CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tigard, OR

Tigard police ID body found along Fanno Creek

By Ray Pitz
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5oDj_0bpO9UPP00 He was Preston Joshua Vermillion, 46, of Wyoming; foul play not suspected but ME investigating cause of death.

Tigard police have identified the man whose body was discovered Thursday evening.

According to a police spokesperson, the body of Preston Joshua Vermillion, 46, of Wyoming, was discovered along a creek embankment. The state medical examiner found no signs of trauma related to his death but is still in the process of determining the cause of death.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, police say a man walked into the Tigard Police Department to report having discovered a body along the creek embankment behind the area of the 8900 block of Burham Street in Tigard.

Kelsey Anderson, a spokesperson for the Tigard Police Department, said it didn't appear Vermillion had been walking the trail, saying he had possibly been camping in the area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Woman, child almost shot Monday night

Portland police are also investigating a second shooting where 21 cartridge casings were recovered.A woman driver and her child were almost hit by a stray bullet in one of two late Monday shootings being investigated by the Portland Police Bureau. According to police, just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 13, officers responded to Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard for a report of multiple shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire. During an investigation, officers learned a bullet went through the windshield of a passing car and barely missed the driver...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Man found dead in burned-out car after Troutdale explosion

UPDATE: Explosion originated in vehicle, adult man found dead in burned car Monday, Sept. 13.Multnomah County deputies are investigating a Monday morning explosion in Troutdale that caused one death and badly damaged a home and car. Deputies said the incident occurred around 2:19 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 600 block of 42nd Circle. The Gresham Fire Department also responded to the explosion, which woke neighbors with a loud sound that shook nearby homes. One adult male, pronounced dead at the scene, was found inside the burned vehicle. The investigation is being conducted by MCSO detectives alongside the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office, Gresham Police Department Explosives Disposal Unit, Gresham Fire Investigators and Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — which provided a certified explosives specialist, certified fire expert and an explosives detection K9. The explosion is believed to have originated inside the vehicle, with the blaze spreading to a nearby home and other cars. It is unknown what caused the initial spark. Officials said there is no danger to the public nor threat of additional explosions. {loadposition sub-article-01}
TROUTDALE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Weapon, ammo seized from Southeast Portland traffic stop

Police are also investigating a shooting where over 100 shell cases were found in Northeast Portland.The Portland Police Bureau is investigating gun-related incidents, including one where over 100 shots were fired but no one was apparently hurt. According to the bureau, at 1:55 a.m. On Sept. 13, East Precinct officers initiated a traffic stop on a BMW in the area of Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. The driver fled from the traffic stop on foot. Officers conducted a search of the area and were unable to locate the suspect. When officers searched the car, they recovered...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Police shoot suspected truck thief in Northwest Portland

The suspect is arrested early Sunday and treated for what police said is a non-life threatening wound.Portland police shot a man who allegedly stole a pickup truck and drove it across the metro area before being trapped in a dead end early Sunday, Sept. 12. The suspect is identified as Andreus J. Boinay, 27. He has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Reckless Driving, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Attempt to Elude in a Vehicle. No officers were injured. The names of the officers involved in the shooting were...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tigard, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
City
Tigard, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Portland Tribune

Oregon City man dies in motorcycle crash

Edmund LaPlante of Oregon City dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 207 in Morrow CountyAn Oregon City man died on Sunday as the result of a motorcycle crash in Morrow County. At approximately 12:16 p.m. on Sept. 12, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 207 near milepost 20C, south of Heppner. Preliminary investigation revealed a Suzuki motorcycle, operated by Edmund LaPlante, 70, of Oregon City, was southbound when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. LaPlante sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Oregon State Police were assisted at the scene by the Morrow County Sheriff's Office, Morrow County Ambulance and ODOT. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Death of Black man at Clackamas County jail spurs protests

Family members demand answers for Jermelle Madison, who was found unresponsive inside his cell and was later declared dead in a hospital. "Say his name — Jermelle Madison!" Demonstrators demanded justice Saturday, Sept. 11, for a young Black man who died in June in the custody of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, calling on the authorities to release more information regarding the circumstances surrounding his reportedly self-inflicted death. Jermelle Joseph Madison Jr. — known by his nickname, Melle — was found unresponsive inside his jail cell around 4:30 p.m. on June 28, according to organizers and media reports. The 23-year-old...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
187
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy