Special Weather Statement issued for Washita by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Washita Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Washita County through 1000 PM CDT At 923 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cordell to 4 miles southwest of Burns Flat. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Dill City, Bessie and Rocky. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH