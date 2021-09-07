Jagged Baptist Club share hypnotic new rager “Haunted by the Night”

L.A.-based Jagged Baptist Club have shared a new single from their upcoming album Temptation Death House with the release of jittery rager “Haunted by the Night.” Comprised of musicians Blake Stokes, Morgan Ponder, Josh Boyd and CJ Ramsey, Jagged Baptist Club have a bit of a penchant for amalgamations of art-rock and post-punk. On “Haunted by the Night,” thrumming guitar lines and pummeling bass drone onward in anxious earnestness, driving the unbridled energy lurking just beneath the surface of their pulsating sonics. Caught between its hypnotic revolutions the new song is filled with hooks and erratic tones that make it an instantaneous favorite, one just as easy to lose your mind to as your body — this song just begs to be raged to.