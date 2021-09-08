CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. * If excessive rainfall does occur small streams may rise out of their banks and there could also be ponding of water in low lying areas.

alerts.weather.gov

