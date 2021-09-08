St. Francis Hospital and TPS partner to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic

TULSA, Okla. — St. Francis Hospital says they’re partnering with Tulsa Public Schools for a vaccine clinic, as they see a rise in the Delta Variant teens and kids.

In a media conference Tuesday afternoon, they shared a graph showing a rise in people under 18 years old, being admitted to the hospital this past month.

Dr. Travis Campbell is the Chair of the Department of Pediatrics. He told FOX23 that this is a concern, especially with kids back in school.

“Kids are more and more vulnerable to the Delta Variant due to a number of different things,” he said.

“A lot of that has to do with kids getting into school, and the spread of the Delta Variant is escalating. The Delta Variant is much more transmissible… Those who are 12 and older and are getting the vaccine, they’re hospitalized at a rate 10 times less than those who are unvaccinated,” he continued. “All pediatricians in the Tulsa area, and most family medicine physicians, say please mask your children going into the school year because it is one thing we can do for the unvaccinated kids, and please do, 12 and older, please vaccinate to protect the kids that cannot vaccinate yet.”

Warren Clinic Family Medicine Physician Brad Hardy told FOX23, “Politicians will say there’s inconclusive evidence, in regards to masking, but if you ask any clinician, anybody who actually studies science, there’s universal acceptance.”

Saint Francis announced they’re partnering with Tulsa Public Schools for a vaccination clinic on Saturday, Sept. 11. It will be at the TPS Education Service Center from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m

