Clifton Park, NY

Shenendehowa students return to the classroom

NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students in the Shenendehowa Central School District returned to the classroom for the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday. The district has a “full return to school,” which includes extracurricular activities and athletics. There will also be a tiered mitigation approach to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some of those strategies include face masking, social distancing, ventilation and vaccine access.

www.news10.com

