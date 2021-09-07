Pinhead Arrives in ‘Dead by Daylight’

It was only a matter of time before The Hell Priest arrived in the Fog. Today, Behaviour Interactive launched the highly anticipated Hellraiser chapter in Dead by Daylight. “Pinhead has one of the most recognizable faces of all the horror classics. Even people who have never seen the movies know that uniquely intense look. So, as the Hall of Fame of Horror, we had to have him in our game”, shares Mathieu Cote, Game Director for Dead by Daylight. “Not only has our community been requesting him for a long time, but I have often mentioned that Pinhead is high on my personal list of favorite horror characters. We know that fans are as thrilled as we are to see him come into the Fog!”