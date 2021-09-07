Robert E. Jones Sr.

Robert Edward Jones Sr., 91, of Bridgman passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his home in the care of his family. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3903 Lake St., Bridgman, with Father Arthur Howard as celebrant. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman, where a Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m.