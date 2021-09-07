Mary Jane Leatz

Mary Jane “Jane” Leatz, 88, of Benton Harbor passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church 555 E. Delaware St., Benton Harbor, with Father James Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Benton Harbor. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, with the Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.