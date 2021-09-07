David L. Anderson

Shopiere, WI - David Leonard Anderson, age 68, of Shopiere, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday September 2, 2021 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. David (Dave) was born to Leonard and Margaret (Drews) Anderson on September 25, 1952 in Elkhorn, WI. He attended Clinton Community High School and graduated in 1970. Dave served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He was married to Kathryn Keller on July 10, 1976 at Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church. Dave worked in the Shipping Department at Hormel Foods in Beloit, Wisconsin for 38 years and retired in 2012. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, hunting, splitting wood, and watching western movies. Dave (a.k.a The Goat) was a one-of-kind person, who loved his family, friends, and especially his grandkids. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.