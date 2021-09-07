Peter Herbert Knutson

Edmonds, WA - Dr. Peter H. Knutson, retired Associate Professor of Accounting emeritus at the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, died at 86 at home in Edmonds, Washington from cancer on Saturday August 21. Peter grew up in Beloit, son of Elaine and Herbert (both school teachers in the Beloit schools). Peter is survived by his sister Sandra, his wife, Dr. Susan Knutson (formerly of Mondovi Wisconsin), sons Chris and Charles, daughter Carol, and grandchildren, Ben, Alex, Carly, Freja, Grace and Chad. Services in his memory will held September 18 at 3:00 pm at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA). Donations in his memory may be made to the ECA, a nonprofit organization.