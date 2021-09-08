TIGER TALK: An early look at Mizzou at Kentucky

No team in the SEC has undergone an offensive makeover this offseason like Kentucky. After last year’s struggles, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops looked to the NFL to modernize his offense and hired Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Liam Cohen to direct the UK attack. Under Cohen’s watch in Saturday’s opener, the Wildcats threw for 419 yards in their 45-10 annihilation of Louisiana-Monroe — the second-most passing yards of any team in the country through the first full week of the season.