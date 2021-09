It’s getting to the point where you can start making a case that there are more games about Norse Mythology than there is Norse Mythology. Ancient tales of fantasy and folklore from around the world have inspired countless games and series, with those of Norse Mythology being one of the most popular. This is due to its complex structure, interesting characters, and sheer brutality at times. Tribes Of Midgard is a roguelite strategy that covers perhaps the most well-known story from the mythos, Ragnarok. However, games have been known to take liberties with established stories for the purposes of gameplay. With the help of academic Daniel McCoy’s research, we’ll see just how many things Tribes Of Midgard gets right.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO