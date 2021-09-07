CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting At Wichita Nightclub Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, KS (CelebrityAccess) — A deadly shooting incident left one man dead, and five women injured at a popular Wichita nightclub early Tuesday morning. According to the Wichita Eagle, the alleged shooter, identified as 23-year-old Keshawn Maurice Dawson of Wichita, was kicked out of the Enigma Club & Lounge after getting into a physical altercation. Dawson was alleged to have returned to the club a short time later and opened fire through the venue’s front door and windows with a semiautomatic handgun.

