Mass Effect 5 Might Use Unreal Engine To Escape Andromeda’s Tech Issues

It should not be surprising to know that developer BioWare has been considering to use Unreal Engine instead of Frostbite Engine for Mass Effect 5. According to a new job posting from the weekend, BioWare needs a technical director for Mass Effect 5 who must have “experience with Unreal Engine 4″ or higher. VentureBeat editor Jeff Grubb has furthermore confirmed through multiple sources that BioWare has been looking to replace Frostbite because with Unreal “everything is on the table when it comes to tech for a new Mass Effect.”