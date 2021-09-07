How to Complete the Dragon Hunt in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Pathfinder: Kingmaker was a good, yet heavily flawed, game. The foundation was solid. Character customization was unparalleled, the understanding of adventuring on point, and it was a clear product of passion for RPGs. However, implementation left much to be desired, balance was absolutely crap, and the headlining kingdom making feature was uneven at best. Updates helped smooth things over, and it’s safe to say it’s in great condition now. Still, there’s a difference between a good to great game, and an amazing to phenomenal one. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous isn’t just an absolutely phenomenal game. It’s an amazing RPG, at every level we expect from the genre today. It is in fact, possibly the best RPG I’ve ever played. And trust me, I’ve played A LOT of RPGs.

