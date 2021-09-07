CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Andy MacIntyre Named Director Of Partnerships/VIP Sales At Pabst Theater Group

By Ian Courtney
celebrityaccess.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran entertainment marketing exec Andy MacIntyre has been appointed as Director of Partnerships & VIP Sales at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater Group. In his new role, MacIntyre will oversee partnerships, group sales, and the development of VIP programs at the group’s portfolio of venues, which includes Riverside Theater, Pabst Theater, Turner Ballroom & The Backroom at Colectivo.

celebrityaccess.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmr Marketing#Live Music#Pabst Theater Group#Celebrityaccess#Ptg#Exxonmobile#Altria#Molson Coors#Cbs#Wme

Comments / 0

Community Policy