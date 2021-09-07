Andy MacIntyre Named Director Of Partnerships/VIP Sales At Pabst Theater Group
(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran entertainment marketing exec Andy MacIntyre has been appointed as Director of Partnerships & VIP Sales at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater Group. In his new role, MacIntyre will oversee partnerships, group sales, and the development of VIP programs at the group’s portfolio of venues, which includes Riverside Theater, Pabst Theater, Turner Ballroom & The Backroom at Colectivo.celebrityaccess.com
Comments / 0