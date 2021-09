Mara Leyendeker and Cody Ernst met while they were students at UC, in their microbiology lab course. The two became lab partners, then friends, and then Cody asked Mara out on a date. She made him wait until the end of the semester, but as Mara remembers, it was “the most romantic first date she had ever been on—and the rest is history.”

