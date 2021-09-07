New Albany officer resigns after being placed on administrative leave

NEW ALBANY — Records obtained from the New Albany police merit commission show that a second officer was placed on administrative leave the same day as an officer who was later charged with felonies in Clark and Floyd counties and has since resigned.

Details of the leave have not been made available and it’s not known if there is a correlation between the two being placed on leave the same day.

James Gardner and Adam Schneider were both notified July 3 by New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey that they were being placed on paid administrative leave, according to documents requested from the merit commission by the News and Tribune.

Schneider was later suspended without pay July 16, the same day he was charged in Clark County with two level 6 felonies for voyeurism. He was charged three days later in Floyd County with three level 6 felonies for obstruction of justice and a level 6 felony for official misconduct.

Gardner’s resignation was tendered Aug. 11 by way of a letter from his attorney, Larry Wilder, to Shane Gibson, who represents the City of New Albany. The letter stated that it would take effect immediately. Bailey confirmed Tuesday that he started with the department in December 2015 and had not been placed on suspension in the past.

“Officer Gardner determined that it was in his best interest and the City of New Albany’s best interest for him to resign,” Wilder said, when reached by phone Tuesday afternoon. “And with that in mind, he decided that he was ready to move on and look for other employment.”

Schneider started with the department in July 2014 and as of Tuesday was still on unpaid leave.

On Aug. 12, the New Albany Police merit commission used Zoom for a regularly scheduled meeting, first in executive session then in an open meeting. The agenda included an item for disciplinary action and during the public portion of the meeting, the commission voted to approve what was noted only as charges brought by Bailey during executive session.

Merit commission President Tony Toran also said during the meeting that the chief had previously sent the board “a notice of those persons who are on leave,” although there was no further discussion on this item during the public meeting.

In response to a records request following that meeting, the News and Tribune received the notice of paid administrative leave sent to Schneider and Gardner July 3, the notice of Schneider’s unpaid suspension beginning July 16 and the Aug. 11 notice of Gardner’s resignation.

The News and Tribune requested further information Tuesday afternoon from Bailey. While able to confirm some employment information, Bailey deferred questions regarding the reason for Gardner’s leave and whether there is a correlation between Gardner and Schneider being placed on leave the same day to the city attorney, who had not responded by Tuesday night.

Under Indiana code, agencies do not have to disclose certain investigatory records, although it is at the entity’s discretion.

According to online court records, Gardner has not been charged with any crimes related to the investigation from which Schneider was charged. And when asked by the News and Tribune whether there could be any more charges filed related to the case Schneider is involved in, Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said that based on the evidence presented, he did not expect any additional charges related to the investigation.