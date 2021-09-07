IMPD Seeks Public's Help Finding Suspect Who Fatally Shot 17-Year-Old

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public's help in finding a suspect who they say shot and killed a 17-year-old male on Monday afternoon. An IMPD news release says the teen was playing curb ball with his younger brother near the area of East Ohio and North Randolph streets around 4 p.m. when an unknown man approached and shot him. The man is described as being Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 160 pounds, wearing a light hoodie and dark pants. The man was last seen running west from the scene.