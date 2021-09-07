CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Clarksville Buzzes About Boom, Ground Shaking

westkentuckystar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple agencies in the Clarksville area spent Saturday night searching for the source of an “unknown phenomena” that generated reports of a loud explosion and the ground shaking. Clarksville police said 911 handled several calls just before 10 p.m. Saturday about an explosion being heard. Some of the callers reported...

westkentuckystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Some Residents Evacuated During a Multi-Agency Arrest in Graves County

Some residents on McKenzie Circle were evacuated this morning, while authorities took a man into custody. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said there was a large police presence on McKenzie Circle near Hickory to apprehend a wanted man. Multiple agencies were involved including; the US Marshals, deputies from Graves, McCracken and Calloway Counties as well as the Benton Police Department.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Fox News

Loud explosion in Tennessee prompted by 'unknown phenomena' causes ground to shake, multiple 911 calls

Authorities in spent hours searching for the source of what residents reported as a "loud explosion" and shaking ground. In a Facebook post, the Clarksville Police Department wrote on Sunday that its 911 dispatch had received numerous calls at around 9:50 p.m. local time on Saturday regarding the "loud explosion" and that several individuals had also said they had felt the "ground shake."
TENNESSEE STATE
bigcountryhomepage.com

Ground shakes in Montgomery County

6 states, 75 towns: Suburban man walking 1700 miles to showcase unity. Big Country dairy farm with deep European roots is official milk sponsor of Dallas Cowboys. ‘Unknown phenomena’ caused ground to shake in Clarksville, police say. Gov. Cooper signs NC bill banning popular ‘Carolina Squat’ pickup trucks. My gun...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clarksville#Labor Day#Earthquake#Police#Accident#Ems
rewind943.com

Loud ‘boom’ rattles Clarksville, but cause remains unknown

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Residents from Sango to Old Russellville Pike, even out to Woodlawn, had a “what was that” moment Saturday night after a “boom” shook the ground, but as of Sunday morning it remained a mystery. At about 9:50 p.m., the 911 Dispatch Center received numerous calls...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Two injured in Clarksville shooting

Two people were shot Friday evening in Clarksville and both are expected to survive. Clarksville police say officers received three different 911 calls regarding shots fired in the area of Paradise Hill Road and Thompkins Lane about 6 p.m. and found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WRDW-TV

Explosive vehicle fire on I-20 shakes the ground in Augusta

A car rear-ended a school bus on Wrightsboro Road near Steed's Dairy, backing up traffic but causing no major harm. This is where elderly couple were killed in crash with big-rig Updated: 16 hours ago. An elderly couple died after their truck pulled into the path of a tractor-trailer near...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is Not A Freak Accident’: 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four Minnesotans were found killed in western Wisconsin this weekend. The victims were discovered in an abandoned SUV in the town of Sheridan in northern Dunn County. The Dunn County sheriff says all four died of gunshot wounds. “I’m numb. I feel empty,” said Damone Presley, the father of Nitosha Presley, one of the victims. Nitosha was 30 and lived in Stillwater. Nitosha Presley (credit: Family) “She was a beautiful mother, granddaughter, just an inspiration and joy in my life,” Damone said. “Good heart, a teddy bear as a person. Well-liked.” Nitosha leaves behind two children, ages 4 and 11. One of the other...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

Woman Accused of Throwing a Dog to Its Death Is Mowed Down in Hit-and-Run

A California woman who gained notoriety in 2018 after she was convicted of tossing a Chihuahua from the seventh floor of a parking garage has been struck and killed in a hit-and-run, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Wakeen Best, who was convicted of animal cruelty in the dog’s death only to later see a state appeals court overturn her conviction, was hit late last month while crossing an intersection in Sacramento County, authorities said. “She had a very tough life. What a tragic coda,” public defender Alexandra Pray, who represented Best in the trial, told the Chronicle. No further information on the hit-and-run has been released, and police have not said if they believe it could have been connected to the animal-cruelty case. Best made headlines in San Francisco in February 2018 when police said she took a Chihuahua out of a vehicle in a parking garage and tossed it to its death. Her conviction in the case was later thrown out when the appeals court found she had unfairly been denied permission to represent herself in court.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Philly

Delaware Man Charged With Murder In Neighbor’s Suspicious Disappearance Ten Years Ago

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware man now faces a murder charge in a 10-year missing persons case after authorities discovered the victim’s body earlier this year, according to the Delaware State Police. Michael Ellingsen, 31, of Georgetown, was arrested Monday. John “Doug” Wisniewski, 45, of Dagsboro, was reported missing in February 2011, prompting a Delaware State Police investigation that has spanned the past decade. At the time of his disappearance, Wisniewski lived on the same property as Ellingsen, in the 30000 block of R Farm Lane. Almost 10 years later, in January 2021, investigators said they received new information. Ellington allegedly shot and killed Wisniewski and buried his body on the same property where both their homes were located. Troopers and Division of Forensic Science investigators discovered Wisniewski’s remains on Jan. 22, 2021. An autopsy revealed the death was a homicide. Ellingsen is being held on a $1 million bond at Sussex Correctional Institution.
DELAWARE STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Man Injured, Facing Charges After Crash

A Murray man was injured Monday in a single-vehicle crash and also faces drug charges. About 9:30 am, Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Liberty Road and found a pickup truck that had left the road. Deputies say 58-year-old Robert L. Strode was driving at a high speed when the truck left the road, striking a tree and a mailbox.
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Manhunt Ends, Fugitive Caught in Marshall County

After a manhunt that lasted over four hours, Marshall County authorities have arrested a man wanted in several states. The Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook just after 6 pm, saying they were looking for 40-year-old Mario Antonio Mason in the bottoms area just north of Benton. They provided a description and said Mason was armed and dangerous, and had indicated he, "would not go down without a fight. "
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
washingtonnewsday.com

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break.

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break. In northern Nigeria’s Kogi State, gunmen are said to have opened fire on soldiers and released hundreds of detainees. The state commissioner of police and other heads of security services are now attempting to retake control at the scene, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbrc.com

GRAPHIC: Woman dragged, killed by commuter train

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A woman was killed after being dragged by a commuter train in San Francisco. BART Dispatch announced an emergency at the Powell Street station Monday afternoon. “It was pretty traumatic,” Mike Sim said. Sim was trying to head home on BART after work when he saw...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield Man Injured in Graves County Crash

A crash in Graves County sent a Mayfield man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say 25-year-old John Austin Yancey was traveling on KY 121 south near Farmington when his vehicle dropped off the side of the roadway, causing him to over-correct and hit a tree. Yancey was trapped in...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy