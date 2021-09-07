CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OP-ED: Legislature Preparing for Special Session

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislature continues preparing for special session on COVID-related relief measures. Throughout the past 18 months, I have used this column to share news about how COVID is impacting Kentuckians and our commonwealth. As of last Friday, 7,821 Kentuckians have died of COVID, the state experienced its second highest day of new cases, and we have barely moved the needle on our vaccination rate. Thousands of Kentuckians still wait for unprocessed unemployment claims, our health care system is bordering capacity, and the death and infection rates at our state-run prisons are among the nation’s worst. While some of the policies in place are working, there are clearly areas that need to be examined to ensure Kentuckians have the resources they need to not only deal with the health issues associated with COVID, but also the education and economic fallout.

Sen. Danny Carroll's Special Session Wrap-Up

The Kentucky General Assembly utilized its authority to shape the state's response to the pandemic during a three-day special session ending just before midnight on Thursday, September 9. Upon the Governor's call for a session, we passed bills in both the House and Senate dealing with many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Beshear Urges School Boards to Continue Mask Requirements

Kentucky's governor says school-age children are contracting COVID-19 at a higher rate than any other age group in Kentucky. Combining that with data showing that 12-to-17-year-olds have the lowest statewide vaccination rate of any age group, Gov. Andy Beshear is pleading with local school boards and superintendents on Monday to continue requiring mask wearing in schools.
EDUCATION
OP-ED: Special Session Should Focus on Less, Better Government

Legislators preparing to return to Frankfort to deal with the state's battle against COVID-19 and its nasty variants would do well to keep in mind Henry David Thoreau's quote regarding the quantity of governance: "That government is best which governs the least.". They also, however, would be wise to consider...
FRANKFORT, KY
The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But "No state has said it plans to do so," according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
Alaska governor will let stand dividend lawmakers passed

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate approved a roughly $1,100 dividend on the last day of a special session Tuesday, after the House canceled its floor session and left the Senate with what amounted to a take-it-or-leave-it decision on the check for residents that the House had previously passed.
Governor Says Hawaiʻi Vaccination Rate Means No More Full-Scale Shutdowns

Citing the high vaccination rate among Hawaiʻi residents, Gov. David Ige said there would not be another shutdown in the state despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. "I can pretty much tell you there won't be another full-scale shutdown," Ige told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Monday. Instead, if further...
HONOLULU, HI
Lawmakers Approve Universal Mask Mandate in Public Schools

State lawmakers gave final approval Tuesday to an emergency regulation passed by the State Board of Education that now requires universal masking in all Maryland public schools. After a four-hour virtual public hearing, the Joint Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review (AELR) Committee, which is tasked with reviewing state agency regulations,...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
The Supreme Court Vaccine Case: Jacobson v. Mass.: Explained

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted intense debate over public-health mandates, most recently sparked by President Joe Biden's call for vaccine measures that could cover millions of Americans. Often mentioned is a U.S. Supreme Court case triggered by another era's vaccine mandate: 1905's Jacobson v. Massachusetts. The decision provided robust state...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Paducah Schools to Continue Wearing Masks at All Times

Paducah Public Schools will continue with their mandate that face coverings be worn by anyone in thier buildings or on their buses. The district started the year requiring masks, based on the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. In a press release, Superintendent Donald Shively said, "This is not only for the health and safety of our students and staff; it is also an operational decision that will allow us to continue to offer in-person instruction."
PADUCAH, KY
Lawmakers question judges about ethics standards

HELENA — Two Montana judges fielded questions from state lawmakers Tuesday as part of an official legislative review of the Judicial Standards Commission, the constitutionally derived body that investigates allegations of judicial misconduct. Among a slew of bills proposed this year to reform and alter the judicial branch, lawmakers in...
HELENA, MT
Kent City Council to repeal drug paraphernalia possession law

The Kent City Council agreed to repeal the city's code for possession of drug paraphernalia because it conflicts with the new state law that decriminalizes the possession of drugs and paraphernalia for personal use. City Attorney Pat Fitzpatrick explained the reasons for dropping the ordinance at the council's Sept. 7...
KENT, WA
Twenty Dems oppose GOP amendment that would prohibit amnesty for those with 10 or more DUI convictions

Democrats voted down an amendment to the $3.5 trillion spending bill that would prohibit giving amnesty to illegal immigrants with 10 or more DUI convictions. "I do not wish to belabor this point, but I do find it truly incredible. Since 23 of my Democrat colleagues just voted to affirm that they do not believe that two or more convictions for DUI should prohibit an illegal alien from being granted amnesty and welcomed into America, I will try this one more time, and see if 10 or more convictions for will compel them to change their minds," said Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., while introducing the amendment Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

