OP-ED: Legislature Preparing for Special Session

Legislature continues preparing for special session on COVID-related relief measures. Throughout the past 18 months, I have used this column to share news about how COVID is impacting Kentuckians and our commonwealth. As of last Friday, 7,821 Kentuckians have died of COVID, the state experienced its second highest day of new cases, and we have barely moved the needle on our vaccination rate. Thousands of Kentuckians still wait for unprocessed unemployment claims, our health care system is bordering capacity, and the death and infection rates at our state-run prisons are among the nation’s worst. While some of the policies in place are working, there are clearly areas that need to be examined to ensure Kentuckians have the resources they need to not only deal with the health issues associated with COVID, but also the education and economic fallout.