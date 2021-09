It’s finally here, the moment you’ve all been waiting for — the highly-anticipated decision that denotes the ultimate achievement in Fair food. The 17th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards was a battle for the ages. Despite a year’s hiatus, the 2021 finalists proved that there is no shortage of creativity when it comes to this competition. After tasting all 10 foods and carefully evaluating each item, the all-star panel of judges have tallied their scores and cast their final votes. Drum roll please … and the winners are: “Best Taste – Savory” AND “Most Creative” go to the Deep Fried Seafood Gumbo Balls by Gourmet Royale, while The Armadillo by James Barrera wins “Best Taste – Sweet.”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO