Texas Rangers (49-88) at Arizona Diamondbacks (45-93) TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.56 ERA) ARI: RHP Zac Gallen (2-8, 4.34 ERA) RHP Spencer Howard activated from COVID-19 Injured List. RHP Nick Snyder placed on 10-day IL with right shoulder fatigue. Manager Chris Woodward said prior to Tuesday night's game that...