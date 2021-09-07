CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saranac Lake, NY

Saranac Lake girl's XC set or strong season

By Keith Lobdell The Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARANAC LAKE | The Saranac Lake varsity girl's cross country team is ready for a full season and the chance to compete for sectional titles and get to the state championships. "The Saranac Lake Girl’s Cross Country team is excited to begin a new season," said coach Bill Peer, who coaches along with Elizabeth Ash. "After a minimal season in 2020 they look forward to full participation. The girls can often be seen around Saranac Lake smiling as they train. The coaches are very happy with the attitude and work ethic of this team."

