I’ve said this ever since the moment Mac Jones was slotted as the starter for week 1:. The Miami Dolphins are going to absolutely NUKE the Patriots on Sunday. And when I say ‘NUKE,’ I mean it’s going to be a blood-bath, a confident win by 14-points or more. I am so confident in this outcome; in fact, I have promised grandiose consequences on my DolphinsTalk.com podcast ‘TuAmigos’ (uploaded every Friday morning):