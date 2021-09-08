Tuscaloosa Police Department returns to headquarters after nearly $5 million renovation
The Tuscaloosa Police Department has returned to the headquarters building on Trevor S. Phillips Avenue after the completion of an extensive renovation project. Mold was discovered in air handling systems, prompting the City of Tuscaloosa to approve the replacement of those systems at an estimated cost of $3 million. The project grew as it progressed until the price tag approached $5 million, a number that included both facility and equipment upgrades.www.tuscaloosanews.com
Comments / 3