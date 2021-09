THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis players Marcus McDaniel and Andreas Martin are ranked No. 26 and No. 31, respectively, in the ITA Singles Preseason Rankings released Tuesday. The duo also ranked No. 8 in the ITA Doubles Preseason Rankings. McDaniel was ranked No. 39 in the final rankings of the 2020-21 season and Martin came in at No. 47. As a doubles pairing, they ranked No. 17 in the final rankings.