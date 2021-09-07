CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Tech Readies for Metro Matchup vs. Kennesaw State

ramblinwreck.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEighteen Georgia Tech football student-athletes have already achieved the goal of earning a bachelor’s degree — QB Trad Beatty, DL Djimon Brooks, PK Brent Cimaglia, DL Antonneous Clayton, OL Devin Cochran, TE Jack Coco, OL Kenny Cooper, LB Ayinde Eley, OL Ryan Johnson, P/PK Austin Kent, OL Kenneth Kirby, WR Kyric McGowan, OL Mikey Minihan, DB Cole Neuber, DB Tobias Oliver, WR Azende Rey, DB Tre Swilling and DL Keion White.

ramblinwreck.com

