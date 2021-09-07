CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Street Taps Ricky Ostrofsky as Director of Retail in Jacksonville

By David Cohen
connectcre.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin Street has announced the promotion of Ricky Ostrofsky to the position of Director of Retail Services in Jacksonville. Ostrofsky joined Franklin Street in 2016 and focuses on representing landlords of retail properties throughout North Florida in their leasing needs. He helps manage leasing efforts for a 4 million-square-foot portfolio of space in the market, which includes notable properties such as River City Marketplace, the largest retail destination in north Jacksonville.

Ricky Ostrofsky

As Director of Retail Leasing with Franklin Street, a full-service commercial real estate firm, Ricky Ostrofsky provides innovative leasing solutions for national, regional and local owners of retail property throughout Northeast Florida. He currently helps manage leasing for a 4 million-square-foot portfolio, which includes some of the area’s most notable shopping destinations, and has played an important role in the expansion of many retail-based businesses throughout Jacksonville.
Carrie Smith
