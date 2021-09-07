Franklin Street Taps Ricky Ostrofsky as Director of Retail in Jacksonville

Driving to work in Portland could be a bit of a challenge beginning Monday, Sept. 13. The Franklin Street exit and entrance ramps to Interstate 295 will be closed and traffic will be restricted at the intersection of Franklin Street and Marginal Way. It’s all to allow workers to install additional parts of a new system to catch rainwater and prevent a mixture of rainwater and sewage from flowing, untreated, into Back Cove.

