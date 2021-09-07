Franklin Street Taps Ricky Ostrofsky as Director of Retail in Jacksonville
Franklin Street has announced the promotion of Ricky Ostrofsky to the position of Director of Retail Services in Jacksonville. Ostrofsky joined Franklin Street in 2016 and focuses on representing landlords of retail properties throughout North Florida in their leasing needs. He helps manage leasing efforts for a 4 million-square-foot portfolio of space in the market, which includes notable properties such as River City Marketplace, the largest retail destination in north Jacksonville.www.connectcre.com
Comments / 0