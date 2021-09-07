Reducing friction between dev and app sec teams is key
As developers begin to be responsible for more and more elements beyond just coding, having tools take some of the burden off them will become important. Developers are now expected to become security experts, and while it’s important to know the basics such as how to write secure code, there also becomes a dependence on tools, such as static application security testing (SAST) and static code analysis (SAS), to make that added responsibility easier.sdtimes.com
