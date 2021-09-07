CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Reducing friction between dev and app sec teams is key

By Jenna Sargent
SDTimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs developers begin to be responsible for more and more elements beyond just coding, having tools take some of the burden off them will become important. Developers are now expected to become security experts, and while it’s important to know the basics such as how to write secure code, there also becomes a dependence on tools, such as static application security testing (SAST) and static code analysis (SAS), to make that added responsibility easier.

sdtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
techbeacon.com

How technical debt is hurting your software team—and your app sec

Technical debt can have a severe impact on the health of an organization—and affect the mental health of your developers. More than half of the 200+ engineering team members polled for Stepsize's 2021 State of Technical Debt Report believe technical debt negatively impacts their teams' morale. Three out of five...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Productivity Apps for Microsoft Teams

Maintaining a team takes work, and it becomes even more complex when your team is large. Fortunately, Microsoft Teams has several apps that can help you increase team productivity. In this article, we'll show you the top productivity apps for Microsoft Teams and what they can do for you and...
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

Is DevOps actually ‘The Bad Place’?

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the TV show “The Good Place.”. In the television series “The Good Place,” four people die and are told they are in heaven — The Good Place. But their time is marked by a series of escalating annoyances that finally makes one of them realize they are not in fact in heaven, but are in a living hell — The Bad Place.
SDTimes.com

CircleCI webhooks enables dev teams to streamline workflows

CI/CD provider CircleCI has announced a new feature called CircleCI webhooks that allows customers to build integrations that work with job and workflow status notifications. “As teams continue to increase the release frequency of complex apps and services, observable CI/CD pipelines are more critical than ever. With CircleCI webhooks, developers can build high quality, customizable integrations across their CI/CD, analytics, monitoring, incident management and other applications to enable more informed software decisions,” said Apurva Joshi, chief product officer at CircleCI.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Software Security#Dev#Application Security#Sast#Synopsys#Guardians#Ide
SDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: Micro Focus releases UFT Mobile 2021, Liquidware updates its FlexApp solution, Google Workspace hybrid work updates

Micro Focus announced the release of UFT Mobile 2021 which visually enhances the mobile testing experience, optimizes utilization of devices, simplifies administration capabilities, and supports additional technologies. The dashboard can also assist with decision making. For example, device information is useful when deciding if additional devices of a certain OS...
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: Snyk Series F, Visual Studio extensibility updates, and Rust 1.55

Snyk announced that it closed a $530 million Series F investment, which now totals the company’s funding to-date to $8.5 billion. “This new investment, together with the rapid adoption of our platform and growing customer base, validates our developer security vision,” said Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk. “When security starts with the world’s expanding pool of developers – estimated to reach 45 million by 20301 – organizations of all sizes will be able to truly reap the rewards of digital transformation, while also making the world’s software safer.”
SOFTWARE
SDTimes.com

Broken Access Control is now the highest vulnerability in OWASP Top 10 2021

The latest edition of the OWASP Top 10 showed that all of the highest-priority vulnerabilities since 2017 have shifted and new ones have been introduced. Broken Access Control has dethroned Injection as the top vulnerability, whereas it previously held fifth place. The 34 Common Weakness Enumerations (CWEs) mapped to Broken Access Control had more occurrences in applications than any other category, according to the OWASP Top 10 2021.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Podcast
PCWorld

Migrate user data quickly and easily between Windows computers with this app

I usually get a bit of a thrill when I upgrade to a new computer. Know what's less than exhilarating? Trying to migrate all of my user data — including files, apps, and what have you — from my old system to my new one. But recently I came across a tool, PCmover Business, that streamlines the process. And better still, it was on sale for half price, so I got it for a song.
SOFTWARE
SDTimes.com

SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: OS-C

This week’s open-source project isn’t a development tool, but rather a community of collaborators working together to build a software platform to “boost capital flows into climate change mitigation and resilience,” called OS-C. OS-C is a Linux Foundation project that hopes to create a model that can be used to...
SOFTWARE
SDTimes.com

Latest Tableau update improves data prep and management

The latest release of Tableau is now available. Tableau 2021.3 includes better ways to prepare and manage data, explore data through Tableau Server or Online site before sharing with others, and new custom sample workbooks. Improvements to Tableau Prep include linked tasks, which will allow users to automate multiple flow...
SOFTWARE
SDTimes.com

Synthetic data and digital twins

Synthetic data and digital twins are wildly different things but at the same time complementary in the sense that one simulates data for AI and other simulates the interactions of models for people and AI. Rather than being generated by real-world events or processes synthetic data is information that’s artificially...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Using AWS Lambda to Reduce NodeJS App Size

This article highlights the steps we took to reduce the size of our NodeJs apps running on AWS Lambda but it still relates to any Node app running anywhere. We dropped our 50MB - 75MB (compressed) node apps to 8MB - 10MB. Set AWS-SDK as Dev Dependency as a dev dependency. Remove Unnecessary Packages such as `aws-sdk` and its plugins like `serverless-offline. Use `depcheck` to scan your app for unused and missing dependencies in your CI/CD pipeline.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

The Rise of Developer-First Security Tooling

Engineers seldom embrace security in the software development process for one reason: They don’t think it’s their job. Neither the tangible benefits of addressing security concerns nor the consequences of ignoring them are typically apparent to engineers unless they are working for a financial institution or health care organization. Additionally, the process of addressing these concerns can be tedious and demotivating.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft is creating a new “Polls” app for Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has announced that they will soon be releasing a new Polls app for Microsoft Teams. The app is however not new, but merely a resurfacing of the same functionality of the Polls feature of the Microsoft Teams Forms app. Microsoft says according to customer feedback and telemetry, they have...
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

Microsoft PowerShell: Learn how to automate your workday

Get more done with less effort by automating as many of your daily tasks as you can instead of manually performing each one yourself. Learn how to do it with this class. There isn't much that beats being able to set a great many of our work tasks to just perform themselves automatically instead of having to manually complete each one. System administrators and IT professionals who may be just starting to use Microsoft Powershell Scripting can now rejoice because the inexpensive Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle explains exactly how to use automation to work more efficiently.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

net2phone Introduces Phone App for Teams

Application Brings Affordable Voice Capabilities to Microsoft Teams Users. net2phone, a global business cloud communications provider, announced the introduction of the net2phone Phone App for Teams. net2phone’s application enables Microsoft Teams users to add voice capabilities into their Teams environments without purchasing additional licenses. The application is easily enabled for...
CELL PHONES
helpnetsecurity.com

Hornetsecurity launches security and data loss prevention solution for Microsoft 365

Hornetsecurity has released a new solution to provide Microsoft 365 business users with the security and data loss prevention they require. Microsoft 365’s default protection is not enough: Its built-in email filters let threats through, making it necessary to acquire additional security for data and email communications. To address this,...
SOFTWARE
percona.com

MySQL/ZFS in the Cloud, Leveraging Ephemeral Storage

Here’s a second post focusing on the performance of MySQL on ZFS in cloud environments. In the first post, MySQL/ZFS Performance Update, we compared the performances of ZFS and ext4. This time we’ll look at the benefits of using ephemeral storage devices. These devices, called ephemeral in AWS, local in Google cloud, and temporary in Azure, are provided directly by the virtualization host. They are not network-attached and are not IO throttled, at least compared to regular storage. Not only can they handle a high number of IOPs, but their IO latency is also very low. For simplicity, we’ll name these devices local ephemeral. They can be quite large: Azure lsv2, Google Cloud n2, and AWS i3 instance types offer TBs of fast NVMe local ephemeral storage.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy