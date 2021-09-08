CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

NCWLIFE Evening News September 7th, 2021

By Malcolm Whitehall
ncwlife.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, A few of the stories we’re following for you tonight, A 43-year old Omak man was killed in a single-car accident yesterday afternoon on Interstate 82 about 15 miles south of Ellensburg. A suspected drunk driver rolled his car on Highway 17 outside Moses Lake early Monday morning, sending both he and a passenger to the hospital and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the theft of about $5,000 worth of gear stolen from a volunteer firefighter’s vehicle.

www.ncwlife.com

