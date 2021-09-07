CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabbage is nutritionally rich and versatile

 7 days ago

Cabbage is as nutritionally rich as it is versatile. Cabbage has a surprising amount of vitamin C, so much so, it was used to ward off scurvy among German soldiers in World War I and II. It’s high in vitamin B2 which plays a key role in the metabolism of fats. In other words, cabbage is a food that has little or no fat of its own and actually helps you burn fat from other things you eat.

